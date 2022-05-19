Lupin Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,855.39 crore, up 13.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,855.39 crore in March 2022 up 13.49% from Rs. 2,515.96 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 35.89 crore in March 2022 down 111.34% from Rs. 316.36 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 517.15 crore in March 2022 up 5.3% from Rs. 491.12 crore in March 2021.

Lupin shares closed at 683.30 on May 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.97% returns over the last 6 months and -42.43% over the last 12 months.