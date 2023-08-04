Lupin Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,495.64 crore, up 27.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,495.64 crore in June 2023 up 27.93% from Rs. 2,732.49 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 476.96 crore in June 2023 up 307.03% from Rs. 117.18 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 732.76 crore in June 2023 up 148.24% from Rs. 295.18 crore in June 2022.

Lupin EPS has increased to Rs. 10.48 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.58 in June 2022.

Lupin shares closed at 1,035.35 on August 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 40.03% returns over the last 6 months and 64.97% over the last 12 months.