    Lupin Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,495.64 crore, up 27.93% Y-o-Y

    August 04, 2023 / 12:58 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lupin are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,495.64 crore in June 2023 up 27.93% from Rs. 2,732.49 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 476.96 crore in June 2023 up 307.03% from Rs. 117.18 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 732.76 crore in June 2023 up 148.24% from Rs. 295.18 crore in June 2022.

    Lupin EPS has increased to Rs. 10.48 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.58 in June 2022.

    Lupin shares closed at 1,035.35 on August 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 40.03% returns over the last 6 months and 64.97% over the last 12 months.

    Lupin
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,495.642,744.562,684.19
    Other Operating Income--91.7148.30
    Total Income From Operations3,495.642,836.272,732.49
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials829.64788.58696.12
    Purchase of Traded Goods455.54323.85434.54
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-38.8381.9142.82
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost523.79462.13504.95
    Depreciation140.05146.20130.35
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,020.48917.62765.36
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax564.97115.98158.35
    Other Income27.7455.306.48
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax592.71171.28164.83
    Interest16.1829.4419.87
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax576.53141.84144.96
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax576.53141.84144.96
    Tax99.5722.8327.78
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities476.96119.01117.18
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period476.96119.01117.18
    Equity Share Capital91.0291.0090.93
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.482.622.58
    Diluted EPS10.442.592.57
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.482.622.58
    Diluted EPS10.442.592.57
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 4, 2023 12:44 pm

