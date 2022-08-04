 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Lupin Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,732.49 crore, down 17.55% Y-o-Y

Aug 04, 2022 / 11:34 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lupin are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,732.49 crore in June 2022 down 17.55% from Rs. 3,314.12 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 117.18 crore in June 2022 down 81.86% from Rs. 645.87 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 295.18 crore in June 2022 down 70.17% from Rs. 989.55 crore in June 2021.

Lupin EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.58 in June 2022 from Rs. 14.23 in June 2021.

Lupin shares closed at 627.60 on August 03, 2022 (NSE) and has given -30.27% returns over the last 6 months and -45.15% over the last 12 months.

Lupin
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,684.19 2,503.67 3,314.12
Other Operating Income 48.30 351.72 --
Total Income From Operations 2,732.49 2,855.39 3,314.12
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 696.12 675.52 626.54
Purchase of Traded Goods 434.54 413.64 496.23
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 42.82 -22.06 1.22
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 504.95 450.22 503.61
Depreciation 130.35 131.02 125.36
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 765.36 837.07 721.60
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 158.35 369.98 839.56
Other Income 6.48 16.15 24.63
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 164.83 386.13 864.19
Interest 19.87 24.58 14.82
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 144.96 361.55 849.37
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 144.96 361.55 849.37
Tax 27.78 397.44 203.50
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 117.18 -35.89 645.87
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 117.18 -35.89 645.87
Equity Share Capital 90.93 90.90 90.78
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.58 -0.79 14.23
Diluted EPS 2.57 -0.79 14.18
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.58 -0.79 14.23
Diluted EPS 2.57 -0.79 14.18
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 4, 2022 11:22 am
