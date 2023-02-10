Lupin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,861.11 crore, up 4.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,861.11 crore in December 2022 up 4.73% from Rs. 2,731.99 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.40 crore in December 2022 down 92.38% from Rs. 530.44 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 232.23 crore in December 2022 down 4.71% from Rs. 243.70 crore in December 2021.