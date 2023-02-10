 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Lupin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,861.11 crore, up 4.73% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 09:59 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lupin are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,861.11 crore in December 2022 up 4.73% from Rs. 2,731.99 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.40 crore in December 2022 down 92.38% from Rs. 530.44 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 232.23 crore in December 2022 down 4.71% from Rs. 243.70 crore in December 2021.

Lupin
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,861.11 2,828.96 2,663.20
Other Operating Income -- -- 68.79
Total Income From Operations 2,861.11 2,828.96 2,731.99
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 827.69 838.81 767.27
Purchase of Traded Goods 393.66 373.65 471.14
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -28.92 24.98 -53.39
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 477.33 489.73 494.57
Depreciation 134.03 137.76 127.91
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 976.22 788.13 844.17
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 81.10 175.90 80.32
Other Income 17.10 15.37 35.47
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 98.20 191.27 115.79
Interest 30.75 18.38 15.81
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 67.45 172.89 99.98
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 67.45 172.89 99.98
Tax 27.05 24.27 -430.46
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 40.40 148.62 530.44
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 40.40 148.62 530.44
Equity Share Capital 90.96 90.94 90.84
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.89 3.27 11.68
Diluted EPS 0.87 3.26 11.65
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.89 3.27 11.68
Diluted EPS 0.87 3.26 11.65
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited