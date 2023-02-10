Lupin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,861.11 crore, up 4.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,861.11 crore in December 2022 up 4.73% from Rs. 2,731.99 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.40 crore in December 2022 down 92.38% from Rs. 530.44 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 232.23 crore in December 2022 down 4.71% from Rs. 243.70 crore in December 2021.

Lupin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.89 in December 2022 from Rs. 11.68 in December 2021.

Lupin shares closed at 774.35 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 15.60% returns over the last 6 months and -3.32% over the last 12 months.