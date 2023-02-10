English
    Lupin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,861.11 crore, up 4.73% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 09:59 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lupin are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,861.11 crore in December 2022 up 4.73% from Rs. 2,731.99 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.40 crore in December 2022 down 92.38% from Rs. 530.44 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 232.23 crore in December 2022 down 4.71% from Rs. 243.70 crore in December 2021.

    Lupin
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,861.112,828.962,663.20
    Other Operating Income----68.79
    Total Income From Operations2,861.112,828.962,731.99
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials827.69838.81767.27
    Purchase of Traded Goods393.66373.65471.14
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-28.9224.98-53.39
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost477.33489.73494.57
    Depreciation134.03137.76127.91
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses976.22788.13844.17
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax81.10175.9080.32
    Other Income17.1015.3735.47
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax98.20191.27115.79
    Interest30.7518.3815.81
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax67.45172.8999.98
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax67.45172.8999.98
    Tax27.0524.27-430.46
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities40.40148.62530.44
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period40.40148.62530.44
    Equity Share Capital90.9690.9490.84
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.893.2711.68
    Diluted EPS0.873.2611.65
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.893.2711.68
    Diluted EPS0.873.2611.65
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited