MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Lupin Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,802.47 crore, up 3.19% Y-o-Y

January 29, 2021 / 09:46 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lupin are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,802.47 crore in December 2020 up 3.19% from Rs. 2,715.90 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 218.25 crore in December 2020 up 367.89% from Rs. 81.47 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 429.65 crore in December 2020 down 11.53% from Rs. 485.62 crore in December 2019.

Lupin EPS has increased to Rs. 4.82 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.80 in December 2019.

Close

Lupin shares closed at 1,049.35 on January 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 24.74% returns over the last 6 months and 40.40% over the last 12 months.

Lupin
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations2,779.102,990.072,664.09
Other Operating Income23.3752.5351.81
Total Income From Operations2,802.473,042.602,715.90
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials725.33747.61711.55
Purchase of Traded Goods350.30444.11359.71
Increase/Decrease in Stocks13.93-47.60-21.23
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost435.65423.05422.62
Depreciation127.08125.60132.21
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses869.83877.65844.43
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax280.35472.18266.61
Other Income22.2225.2986.80
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax302.57497.47353.41
Interest10.509.1318.91
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax292.07488.34334.50
Exceptional Items-----380.03
P/L Before Tax292.07488.34-45.53
Tax73.82127.9135.94
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities218.25360.43-81.47
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period218.25360.43-81.47
Equity Share Capital90.7090.6590.58
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.827.95-1.80
Diluted EPS4.797.92-1.80
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.827.95-1.80
Diluted EPS4.797.92-1.80
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Lupin #Pharmaceuticals #Results
first published: Jan 29, 2021 09:22 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India's vaccine production capacity is world's is best asset, says UN chief; Novavax less effective against UK strain

Coronavirus Essential | India's vaccine production capacity is world's is best asset, says UN chief; Novavax less effective against UK strain

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.