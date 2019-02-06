Lupin Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 3,092.80 crore, up 22.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,092.80 crore in December 2018 up 22.18% from Rs. 2,531.25 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 141.82 crore in December 2018 down 54.13% from Rs. 309.18 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 819.56 crore in December 2018 up 56.96% from Rs. 522.13 crore in December 2017.

Lupin EPS has increased to Rs. 10.71 in December 2018 from Rs. 6.84 in December 2017.

Lupin shares closed at 837.70 on February 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given -4.06% returns over the last 6 months and -1.34% over the last 12 months.