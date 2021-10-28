MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Watch leaders discuss the biggest issue of our times at the Sustainability 100+ Summit. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Lupin reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2,098 crore in Q2

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 211 crore in the July-September period of previous fiscal.

PTI
October 28, 2021 / 11:36 AM IST

Drug maker Lupin on Thursday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 2,098 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 211 crore in the July-September period of previous fiscal.

Total revenue from operations stood at Rs 4,091.3 crore in the second quarter as compared with Rs 3,835 crore in the year-ago period, Lupin said in a statement.

During the quarter, the company booked a provision of Rs 1,879.6 crore for Glumetza (diabetes drug) business compensation expense to settle the dispute with two plaintiff groups as well as impairment expense of Rs 707.7 crore for Solosec, a drug indicated for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis (BV), it added.

Last month, the Mumbai-based company had agreed to settle claims brought by a group of grocery stores, drug stores and other Glumetza buyers in the US.

Close

Related stories

"Our sustained efforts to drive growth have helped us cross Rs 4,000 crore sales this quarter. We remain focused on ramping up our revenues in the US while continuing our robust growth in India,” Lupin Managing Director Nilesh Gupta stated.

He further said, "With the restructuring in the US, we have significantly scaled down the Specialty burn. We remain committed to our journey of margin improvement through sustainable growth and cost optimisation, while ensuring the safety of our people and the highest standards of compliance.”

In the US market, the company posted revenues of Rs 1,429.1 crore in the second quarter, up 2.2 per cent from Rs 1,398.4 crore in the year-ago period.

Similarly, India business sales rose by 15.9 per cent to Rs 1,543.5 crore as compared with Rs 1,332.3 crore in the July-September period of 2020-21 fiscal.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Lupin #Results
first published: Oct 28, 2021 11:36 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.