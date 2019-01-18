Lupin Q3 PAT may dip 16% YoY to Rs. 286.4 cr: Sharekhan

Sharekhan has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 18) earnings estimates for the Pharma sector. The brokerage house expects Lupin to report net profit at Rs. 286.4 crore down 16% year-on-year (up 6.8% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 0.2 percent Y-o-Y (up 0.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 3,970 crore, according to Sharekhan.

