Last Updated : Oct 31, 2018 03:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lupin Q2 profit falls 41% to Rs 268 cr on lower operating income, revenue flat on weak US biz

Numbers matched Street expectations as analysts on an average had estimated profit at around Rs 265 crore on revenue of Rs 3,950 crore.

Pharma company Lupin has reported a massive 41.2 percent fall in second quarter profit to Rs 268.5 crore, dented by lower operating income and US business. However, bottomline increased 32 percent sequentially. Sharp increase in other income limited profit fall YoY.

Revenue from operations during the quarter was flat at Rs 3,951 crore against Rs 3,952 crore in corresponding period last fiscal, with a 8.3 percent YoY degrowth in North America formulations business.

Lupin said global formulations business also declined 1.5 percent year-on-year to Rs 3,556.2 crore and Asia-Pacific formulations business dropped 2.5 percent to Rs 619.9 crore in July-September quarter.

However, India formulations business registered a 3.8 percent on year growth at Rs 1,203 crore and Latin America formulations segment grew by 4.6 percent to Rs 145.9 crore in Q2.

On the operational front, EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) fell sharply by 36 percent year-on-year to Rs 549.6 crore and margin contracted 769 basis points to 13.91 percent in quarter ended September 2018.

Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director said Lupin made meaningful progress on cost optimisation efforts and these should start playing out from the next fiscal.

Growth will be fuelled by new product launches in the near term and meaningful evolution of products in the complex generic, biosimilar and specialty space in the mid to long-term, he added.

Other expenses during the quarter increased 11.7 percent to Rs 1,215 crore and finance cost rose 54 percent to Rs 73.82 crore compared to year-ago.

Numbers matched Street expectations as analysts on an average had estimated profit at around Rs 265 crore on flat revenue.

Other income in Q2 has seen massive 211.6 percent YoY growth at Rs 230.7 crore YoY.

At 15:01 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 902.55, up Rs 26.05, or 2.97 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Oct 31, 2018 03:05 pm

