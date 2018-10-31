Lupin Q2 preview: Weakness in US business to hurt, say experts

Pharma major Lupin is expected to report steep fall in profit and operating income with tepid revenue growth YoY for the quarter ended September 2018 due to decline in US business. Higher operating expenses and lower other income may impact profitability.

The stock was flat during the September quarter as well as year-to-date, largely supported by the rally in entire pharma space on dollar rally against rupee.

Overall, brokerage houses said revenue growth is likely to be in the range of negative 1 percent to positive 3.5 percent due to lack of meaningful launches in the US.

Emkay Research expects another lackluster quarter given the drought of high-value launches within the US geography. "We assume pricing pressure will persist in key products like Fortamet, Glumetza and Methergine."

It projects US revenue of around $182 million, down around 11 percent YoY in constant currency (CC) terms. "Overall, we expect revenue of Rs 3,970 crore, up around 1 percent YoY."

Motilal Oswal expects Lupin to report muted growth of around 4 percent YoY in its Q2FY19 revenue primarily due to around 15 percent YoY decline in the US business (which contributed around 29 percent of total sales). "India business is expected to exhibit decent growth of around 8 percent YoY."

"We expect the domestic business to grow at 11 percent YoY, South Africa to grow 17 percent and Japan to grow 7 percent given currency benefits," Kotak said.

According to brokers, profit decline is likely to be in the range of 10-50 percent YoY.

Axis Capital said 10 percent profit decline YoY is expected on lower sales and higher costs while ICICI Direct Research said net profit is expected to decline 51 percent YoY to Rs 222 crore owing to a below expected operational performance and lower other income.

PAT is likely to decline around 45 percent YoY on the back of decline in margin, higher interest expense and lower other income, Motilal Oswal said.

Operating income and margin are likely to be sharply lower on weak gross margin and higher operational expenses.

Motilal Oswal said EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) is expected to decline 26 percent during the quarter; with EBITDA margin declining around 630 bps YoY to 15.3 percent, primarily due to lower gross margin and higher other operating expenses.

Prabhudas Lilladher expects EBITDA to fall 39.2 percent and margin to contract 770 bps YoY while Kotak sees 684 bps decline in margin and 30 percent in EBITDA YoY but sequentially margin may expand by 100 bps sequentially, as benefits of rupee depreciation and cost control are partly offset by upfront costs of Solosec launch.

ICICI Direct Research said EBITDA margin is likely to decline 630 bps to 15.3 percent mainly due to an adverse product mix and higher sales promotional expenses.

Motilal Oswal feels the near-term outlook is subdued as key approvals for the US market are back-ended and expects it to be granted in second half of FY19. "Thus, prices may remain range bound until meaningful approvals kick in.

Resolution of the warning letter at its Goa and Indore sites is also the key event to watch out for in second half of FY19, it said.

Key issues to watch out for

> Update on traction in Solosec brand for the US market

> Outlook on inorganic growth initiatives

> Commentary on the progress of remediation for Goa and Indore facilities

> Commentary on pricing environment