172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|lupin-q2-preview-adjusted-profit-may-decline-sharply-on-subdued-revenue-operating-performance-6061901.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Nov 04, 2020 12:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lupin Q2 Preview: Adjusted profit may decline sharply on subdued revenue, operating performance

Guidance for launches and traction in the US in the second half of FY21 and update on albuterol market share after its launch in the American market would be key things to watch out for.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Pharma major Lupin on November 4 is expected to report a sharp year-on-year decline in the September quarter adjusted profit. The company posted a loss of Rs 127 crore due to one-time provisioning for US lawsuit settlement and loss in injectables business divestment in Japan, but profit before above exceptional items stood at Rs 258.2 crore in Q2FY20.

Revenue from operations is likely to decline around 3 percent YoY due to a high base in teh year-ago period and muted domestic business but sequentially may grow in high single-digit backed by US business after the launch of albuterol inhaler.

The operating profit could also decline in the September quarter as Q2FY20 was bolstered by NCE licensing income.

Close

"We expect US business to recover to $175 million led by launch of albuterol inhaler. We expect domestic business to grow by 2 percent YoY, European Union to grow by 1 percent YoY, and the rest of the world (ex-SA and LatAm) to decline 10 percent YoY. We expect SA and Latin America to decline 15 percent YoY each given adverse currency movements," said Kotak Institutional Equites. It sees a 12 percent decline in adjusted profit and a 2.9 percent in revenue for the quarter YoY.

related news

The brokerage expects core EBITDA margin to expand 135 bps QoQ to 15.2 percent and expect EPS to increase by 2X QoQ but will decline 12 percent YoY on a high base given licensing income in Q2FY20.

Find All Earnings Related News Here

Motilal Oswal also expects US sales to grow 11 percent QoQ to $175 million for Q2FY21 and domestic formulation business may be muted (2 percent YoY) for the September quarter. According to the brokerage, adjusted profit may decline 41 percent and revenue may fall 3.2 percent YoY.

Guidance for launches/traction in the US in the second half of FY21 and update on albuterol market share after launch in the US market would be key things to watch out for.
First Published on Nov 4, 2020 12:09 pm

tags #Lupin #Result Poll

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.