Lupin Q2 PAT may dip 59.1% YoY to Rs. 190 cr: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 18) earnings estimates for the Pharmaceuticals sector. The brokerage house expects Lupin to report net profit at Rs. 190 crore down 59.1% year-on-year (down 8.3% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 2.9 percent Y-o-Y (down 0.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 3,840 crore, according to HDFC Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 33.9 percent Y-o-Y (up 7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 560 crore.

