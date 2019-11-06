App
Last Updated : Nov 06, 2019 03:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lupin Q2: Earnings in red on one-time loss of Rs 546cr

Consolidated revenue increased 10.3 percent YoY to Rs 4,359.7 crore

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Lupin reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 127.1 crore in the quarter-ended September as against a profit of Rs 266 crore in the same period last fiscal and Rs 303 crore in Q1 FY20.

The pharma company posted a one-time loss of Rs 546.5 crore. However, profit before one-time loss stood at Rs 457.3 crore.

Other income stood at Rs 133.3 crore versus Rs 230.7 crore YoY.

Consolidated revenue increased 10.3 percent YoY to Rs 4,359.7 crore.

Earnings before, interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) jumped 33 percent to Rs 731.2 crore, while EBITDA margin rose 290 bps YoY to 16.8 percent.

Tax expense for the quarter under review stood at Rs 34.3 crore against Rs 172.9 crore YoY.

Revenue from the formulations business declined four percent YoY. India business revenue was up 2.6 percent QoQ and 11.5 percent YoY.

APAC business revenue declined 5.4 percent and EMEA business revenue rose 22.7 percent QoQ

Latin America business and API business revenues fell 6.8 percent and 12.5 percent QoQ.

The company has provided $53.5 million in July-September quarter for settlement of a US Lawsuit.

At 15:09 hours, the stock was quoting Rs 774.60, up Rs 19.75, or 2.62 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Nov 6, 2019 03:22 pm

