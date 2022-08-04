English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Lupin posts net loss of Rs 89 crore in Q1

    Total revenue from operations stood at Rs 3,744 crore in the June quarter as against Rs 4,270 crore in the year-ago period, Lupin said in a statement.

    PTI
    August 04, 2022 / 09:52 PM IST

    Drug maker Lupin on Thursday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 89 crore for the first quarter ended June on account of a dip in US sales. The Mumbai-based drug maker had posted a net profit of Rs 542 crore in the April-June quarter of last fiscal.

    Total revenue from operations stood at Rs 3,744 crore in the June quarter as against Rs 4,270 crore in the year-ago period, Lupin said in a statement.

    "Our numbers are muted this quarter, but we expect a strong bounce back Q2 onwards. Our US sales took a significant dip as we took several strategic decisions to pave the way for building a sustainable and profitable business," Lupin Managing Director Nilesh Gupta said.

    During the quarter, the company pared down inventories and took shelf stock adjustments on select products, he added. "We have now implemented several optimisation measures including addressing our workforce in operations and supporting functions to improve our cost position and ensure competitiveness.

    "While the benefits of this optimisation will start accruing Q2 onwards, we are now focused on getting back on the growth path driven by growth in key markets like India and multiple important complex generic launches in the US and other developed markets," Gupta said. On the compliance front, the company has now satisfactorily addressed issues at both Goa and Somerset plants, he added.
    PTI
    Tags: #Lupin #Q1 #Q1 earnings #Results
    first published: Aug 4, 2022 09:52 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.