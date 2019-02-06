App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Feb 06, 2019 02:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lupin posted Q3 loss of Rs 151.7 crore on one-time expense of Rs 342 crore

The revenue of the company up 13.3 percent at Rs 4,505 crore against Rs 3,976 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Lupin has posted Q3FY19 consolidate net loss at Rs 151.7 crore which included one-time loss of Rs 342.2 crore.

The company had reported profit of Rs 222.2 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Operating profit or EBITDA was up 9 percent at Rs 753 crore, while margin at was down at 16.7 percent.

In December the General Court of the European Union delivered its judgment concerning Lupin's appeal against the European Commission's (EC) 2014 decision in the Perindopril litigation. The General Court upheld the EC's decision holding the Company liable to pay a fine of EUR 40 million (Rs 3,199.5 million). Considering that the matter was not settled in favour of the company, provision of EUR 42.8 million (Rs 3,422.2 million) has been made including interest of EUR 2.8 million (Rs 222.7 million).

The revenue of the company up 13.3 percent at Rs 4,505 crore against Rs 3,976 crore.

The tax expense at Rs 247.8 crore versus Rs 160.8 crore, YoY.
First Published on Feb 6, 2019 02:43 pm

