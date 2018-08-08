Lupin net profit slumps 43% to Rs 202.8cr in Q1

Drug maker Lupin reported a 43 percent year-on-year decline in net profit to Rs 202.8 crore in the June quarter. PAT was much below analysts' estimates on a subdued US and Japan business.

The company posted a net profit of Rs 358.1 crore during the same period last year. A Reuters poll of analysts estimated net profit at Rs 347.6 crore in the first quarter on a revenue of Rs 4,084.8 crore.

Total income rose 3.6 percent to Rs 4,040 crore in Q1 FY19.

While the street was estimating earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margin of around 20 percent, the company disappointed at 18.8 percent.

“The first quarter of FY2019 has been subdued, primarily on account of the US and Japan," said Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director of Lupin.

"We remain committed to accelerating new product introductions, evolving our business and delivering on operational and cost efficiencies.” Gupta added.

North America which is largely US business constitutes 31 percent of Lupin's business saw sales dropping 26 percent on YoY basis to Rs 1185.8 crore in Q1FY19. On sequential basis too sales dropped 21 percent.

The company said it had launched 3 products in the US market during the quarter. The company now has 160 products in the US generics market

Lupin has been struggling in US with lack of significant approvals and competition to its key products Methergine, used in treatment postpartum hemorrhage and metformin franchise Glumetza and Fortamet.

The warning letter on two of its facilities in Goa and Indore are not helping matters in terms of new product approvals.

Lupin’s India formulation sales grew by 23.6 percent to Rs. 1192.4 crore during Q1 FY19. The India growth was largely due to low base in Q1FY19 - impacted by disruption of sales on roll out of GST.

India accounts 32 percent of Lupin’s global sales.

Lupin’s Japan sales were down 5 percent to JPY 8,129 million (Rs 376 crore) during Q1 FY2019 on YoY basis.

The API business that constitue 10 percent of Lupin's business rose 32 percent to Rs 358 crore.

Research and Development (R&D) expenses for the quarter was Rs. 375.3 crore, representing 9.9 percent of sales .

"We have made meaningful progress in building our Complex Generics and Specialty business with the launch of Solosec (antibiotic) in the US and our successful partnership to commercialize biosimilar Etanercept with Nichi-Iko for Japan and Mylan for Europe and other markets," Gupta of Lupin said.

Gupta said the plans on warning letter resolution are on track.

Shares of Lupin plunged 4.17 percent while the benchmark Sensex gained 0.49 percent.