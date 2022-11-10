 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Lupin Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,145.52 crore, up 1.32% Y-o-Y

Nov 10, 2022 / 02:10 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Lupin are:

Net Sales at Rs 4,145.52 crore in September 2022 up 1.32% from Rs. 4,091.33 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 129.73 crore in September 2022 up 106.18% from Rs. 2,098.04 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 467.93 crore in September 2022 up 137.4% from Rs. 1,251.04 crore in September 2021.

Lupin EPS has increased to Rs. 2.85 in September 2022 from Rs. 46.22 in September 2021.

Lupin shares closed at 694.25 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.29% returns over the last 6 months and -25.93% over the last 12 months.

Lupin
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4,145.52 3,603.96 4,003.42
Other Operating Income -- 139.88 87.91
Total Income From Operations 4,145.52 3,743.84 4,091.33
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 991.11 819.81 831.10
Purchase of Traded Goods 670.95 815.81 946.53
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 50.71 -25.79 -151.16
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 771.64 778.52 758.63
Depreciation 203.47 192.83 919.33
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,208.12 1,123.17 3,030.08
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 249.52 39.49 -2,243.18
Other Income 14.94 5.56 72.81
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 264.46 45.05 -2,170.37
Interest 54.88 42.78 34.43
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 209.58 2.27 -2,204.80
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 209.58 2.27 -2,204.80
Tax 75.11 89.09 -109.91
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 134.47 -86.82 -2,094.89
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 134.47 -86.82 -2,094.89
Minority Interest -4.74 -2.26 -3.17
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- 0.02
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 129.73 -89.08 -2,098.04
Equity Share Capital 90.94 90.93 90.81
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.85 -1.96 -46.22
Diluted EPS 2.85 -1.96 -46.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.85 -1.96 -46.22
Diluted EPS 2.85 -1.96 -46.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Nov 10, 2022
