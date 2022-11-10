English
    Lupin Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,145.52 crore, up 1.32% Y-o-Y

    November 10, 2022 / 02:10 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Lupin are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4,145.52 crore in September 2022 up 1.32% from Rs. 4,091.33 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 129.73 crore in September 2022 up 106.18% from Rs. 2,098.04 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 467.93 crore in September 2022 up 137.4% from Rs. 1,251.04 crore in September 2021.

    Lupin EPS has increased to Rs. 2.85 in September 2022 from Rs. 46.22 in September 2021.

    Lupin shares closed at 694.25 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.29% returns over the last 6 months and -25.93% over the last 12 months.

    Lupin
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations4,145.523,603.964,003.42
    Other Operating Income--139.8887.91
    Total Income From Operations4,145.523,743.844,091.33
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials991.11819.81831.10
    Purchase of Traded Goods670.95815.81946.53
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks50.71-25.79-151.16
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost771.64778.52758.63
    Depreciation203.47192.83919.33
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,208.121,123.173,030.08
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax249.5239.49-2,243.18
    Other Income14.945.5672.81
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax264.4645.05-2,170.37
    Interest54.8842.7834.43
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax209.582.27-2,204.80
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax209.582.27-2,204.80
    Tax75.1189.09-109.91
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities134.47-86.82-2,094.89
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period134.47-86.82-2,094.89
    Minority Interest-4.74-2.26-3.17
    Share Of P/L Of Associates----0.02
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates129.73-89.08-2,098.04
    Equity Share Capital90.9490.9390.81
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.85-1.96-46.22
    Diluted EPS2.85-1.96-46.22
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.85-1.96-46.22
    Diluted EPS2.85-1.96-46.22
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 10, 2022 02:04 pm