Lupin Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4,091.33 crore, up 6.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,091.33 crore in September 2021 up 6.68% from Rs. 3,835.00 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2,098.04 crore in September 2021 down 1094.24% from Rs. 211.02 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1,251.04 crore in September 2021 down 306.4% from Rs. 606.13 crore in September 2020.

Lupin shares closed at 936.85 on October 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given -12.16% returns over the last 6 months and -2.13% over the last 12 months.