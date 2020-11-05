Lupin Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3,835.00 crore, down 12.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,835.00 crore in September 2020 down 12.03% from Rs. 4,359.65 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 211.02 crore in September 2020 up 266.07% from Rs. 127.07 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 606.13 crore in September 2020 down 29.87% from Rs. 864.31 crore in September 2019.

Lupin EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.71 in September 2020 from Rs. 5.70 in September 2019.

Lupin shares closed at 944.65 on November 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given 12.24% returns over the last 6 months and 24.30% over the last 12 months.