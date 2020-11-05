172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|lupin-consolidated-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-3835-00-crore-down-12-03-y-o-y-6072181.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 05, 2020 04:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lupin Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3,835.00 crore, down 12.03% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Lupin are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,835.00 crore in September 2020 down 12.03% from Rs. 4,359.65 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 211.02 crore in September 2020 up 266.07% from Rs. 127.07 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 606.13 crore in September 2020 down 29.87% from Rs. 864.31 crore in September 2019.

Lupin EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.71 in September 2020 from Rs. 5.70 in September 2019.

Lupin shares closed at 944.65 on November 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given 12.24% returns over the last 6 months and 24.30% over the last 12 months.

Lupin
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations3,781.793,527.864,296.90
Other Operating Income53.21--62.75
Total Income From Operations3,835.003,527.864,359.65
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials855.75775.78887.68
Purchase of Traded Goods725.55751.93626.28
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-199.59-239.7513.33
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost685.34793.60850.27
Depreciation212.73214.64321.47
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1,186.78958.221,251.05
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax368.44273.44409.57
Other Income24.9643.28133.27
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax393.40316.72542.84
Interest33.6244.2686.46
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax359.78272.46456.38
Exceptional Items-----546.48
P/L Before Tax359.78272.46-90.10
Tax146.70164.3234.30
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities213.08108.14-124.40
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period213.08108.14-124.40
Minority Interest-2.49-1.80-3.63
Share Of P/L Of Associates0.430.560.96
Net P/L After M.I & Associates211.02106.90-127.07
Equity Share Capital90.6590.6290.53
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.712.405.70
Diluted EPS4.692.395.68
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.712.40-2.81
Diluted EPS4.692.39-2.81
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 5, 2020 04:22 pm

