Lupin Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 4,359.65 crore, up 10.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,359.65 crore in September 2019 up 10.34% from Rs. 3,951.06 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 127.07 crore in September 2019 down 147.77% from Rs. 265.98 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 864.31 crore in September 2019 up 10.76% from Rs. 780.32 crore in September 2018.

Lupin EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.70 in September 2019 from Rs. 5.88 in September 2018.

Lupin shares closed at 771.45 on November 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -11.07% returns over the last 6 months and -9.34% over the last 12 months.