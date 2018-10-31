Lupin Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 3,951.06 crore, Down 0.02% Q-o-Q.

Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 3,890.93 3,774.57 3,874.16 Other Operating Income 60.13 81.36 77.80 Total Income From Operations 3,951.06 3,855.93 3,951.96 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 873.50 862.75 646.60 Purchase of Traded Goods 628.09 625.53 535.28 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -108.77 -44.11 104.68 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 793.77 749.41 724.96 Depreciation 265.49 258.98 272.18 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 1,214.83 1,135.38 1,087.39 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 284.15 267.99 580.87 Other Income 230.68 184.20 74.04 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 514.83 452.19 654.91 Interest 73.82 68.72 47.92 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 441.01 383.47 606.99 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 441.01 383.47 606.99 Tax 172.91 181.14 154.06 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 268.10 202.33 452.93 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 268.10 202.33 452.93 Minority Interest -2.47 -0.26 -1.86 Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.35 0.69 3.94 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 265.98 202.76 455.01 Equity Share Capital 90.44 90.43 90.37 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 5.88 4.48 10.07 Diluted EPS 5.86 4.47 10.04 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 5.80 4.48 10.07 Diluted EPS 5.86 4.47 10.04 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited