    Lupin Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4,430.08 crore, up 14.09% Y-o-Y

    May 10, 2023 / 09:56 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Lupin are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4,430.08 crore in March 2023 up 14.09% from Rs. 3,883.03 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 235.96 crore in March 2023 up 145.55% from Rs. 517.98 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 615.04 crore in March 2023 up 116.95% from Rs. 283.50 crore in March 2022.

    Lupin EPS has increased to Rs. 5.19 in March 2023 from Rs. 11.40 in March 2022.

    Lupin shares closed at 745.55 on May 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.39% returns over the last 6 months and 1.71% over the last 12 months.

    Lupin
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4,330.304,322.223,864.50
    Other Operating Income99.78--18.53
    Total Income From Operations4,430.084,322.223,883.03
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials910.94965.95796.51
    Purchase of Traded Goods657.49793.97794.64
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks181.61-52.8041.07
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost772.99764.00703.14
    Depreciation263.99220.40327.19
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,329.281,318.431,279.85
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax313.78312.27-59.37
    Other Income37.2717.9615.68
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax351.05330.23-43.69
    Interest92.5584.0941.47
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax258.50246.14-85.16
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax258.50246.14-85.16
    Tax16.1188.49426.73
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities242.39157.65-511.89
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period242.39157.65-511.89
    Minority Interest-6.43-4.18-6.25
    Share Of P/L Of Associates----0.16
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates235.96153.47-517.98
    Equity Share Capital91.0090.9690.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.193.38-11.40
    Diluted EPS5.163.36-11.40
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.193.38-11.40
    Diluted EPS5.163.36-11.40
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: May 10, 2023 09:53 am