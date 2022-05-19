 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Lupin Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,883.03 crore, up 2.64% Y-o-Y

May 19, 2022 / 11:13 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Lupin are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,883.03 crore in March 2022 up 2.64% from Rs. 3,783.10 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 517.98 crore in March 2022 down 212.52% from Rs. 460.36 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 283.50 crore in March 2022 down 62.98% from Rs. 765.77 crore in March 2021.

Lupin shares closed at 683.30 on May 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.97% returns over the last 6 months and -42.43% over the last 12 months.

Lupin
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,864.50 4,087.48 3,783.10
Other Operating Income 18.53 73.45 --
Total Income From Operations 3,883.03 4,160.93 3,783.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 796.51 905.61 726.61
Purchase of Traded Goods 794.64 812.17 597.40
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 41.07 -23.23 -6.43
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 703.14 743.83 640.19
Depreciation 327.19 203.43 215.72
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,279.85 1,352.72 1,117.78
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -59.37 166.40 491.83
Other Income 15.68 34.06 58.22
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -43.69 200.46 550.05
Interest 41.47 33.40 31.84
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -85.16 167.06 518.21
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -85.16 167.06 518.21
Tax 426.73 -382.00 54.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -511.89 549.06 464.20
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -511.89 549.06 464.20
Minority Interest -6.25 -3.56 -4.01
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.16 0.02 0.17
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -517.98 545.52 460.36
Equity Share Capital 90.90 90.84 90.74
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -11.40 12.01 10.24
Diluted EPS -11.40 11.98 10.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -11.40 12.01 10.24
Diluted EPS -11.40 11.98 10.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 19, 2022 11:00 am
