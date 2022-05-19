Lupin Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,883.03 crore, up 2.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,883.03 crore in March 2022 up 2.64% from Rs. 3,783.10 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 517.98 crore in March 2022 down 212.52% from Rs. 460.36 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 283.50 crore in March 2022 down 62.98% from Rs. 765.77 crore in March 2021.

Lupin shares closed at 683.30 on May 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.97% returns over the last 6 months and -42.43% over the last 12 months.