Lupin Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,883.03 crore, up 2.64% Y-o-Y
May 19, 2022 / 11:13 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Lupin are:
Net Sales at Rs 3,883.03 crore in March 2022 up 2.64% from Rs. 3,783.10 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 517.98 crore in March 2022 down 212.52% from Rs. 460.36 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 283.50 crore in March 2022 down 62.98% from Rs. 765.77 crore in March 2021.
Lupin shares closed at 683.30 on May 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.97% returns over the last 6 months and -42.43% over the last 12 months.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3,864.50
|4,087.48
|3,783.10
|Other Operating Income
|18.53
|73.45
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3,883.03
|4,160.93
|3,783.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|796.51
|905.61
|726.61
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|794.64
|812.17
|597.40
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|41.07
|-23.23
|-6.43
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|703.14
|743.83
|640.19
|Depreciation
|327.19
|203.43
|215.72
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,279.85
|1,352.72
|1,117.78
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-59.37
|166.40
|491.83
|Other Income
|15.68
|34.06
|58.22
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-43.69
|200.46
|550.05
|Interest
|41.47
|33.40
|31.84
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-85.16
|167.06
|518.21
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-85.16
|167.06
|518.21
|Tax
|426.73
|-382.00
|54.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-511.89
|549.06
|464.20
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-511.89
|549.06
|464.20
|Minority Interest
|-6.25
|-3.56
|-4.01
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.16
|0.02
|0.17
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-517.98
|545.52
|460.36
|Equity Share Capital
|90.90
|90.84
|90.74
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-11.40
|12.01
|10.24
|Diluted EPS
|-11.40
|11.98
|10.20
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-11.40
|12.01
|10.24
|Diluted EPS
|-11.40
|11.98
|10.20
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
