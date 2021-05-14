Lupin Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3,783.10 crore, down 1.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,783.10 crore in March 2021 down 1.63% from Rs. 3,845.74 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 460.36 crore in March 2021 up 18.15% from Rs. 389.63 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 765.77 crore in March 2021 up 4.34% from Rs. 733.92 crore in March 2020.

Lupin EPS has increased to Rs. 10.24 in March 2021 from Rs. 8.64 in March 2020.

Lupin shares closed at 1,212.25 on May 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 35.37% returns over the last 6 months and 42.31% over the last 12 months.