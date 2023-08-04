English
    Lupin Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4,814.06 crore, up 28.59% Y-o-Y

    August 04, 2023 / 11:41 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Lupin are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4,814.06 crore in June 2023 up 28.59% from Rs. 3,743.84 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 452.26 crore in June 2023 up 607.7% from Rs. 89.08 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 879.12 crore in June 2023 up 269.56% from Rs. 237.88 crore in June 2022.

    Lupin EPS has increased to Rs. 9.94 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.96 in June 2022.

    Lupin shares closed at 1,035.35 on August 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 40.03% returns over the last 6 months and 64.97% over the last 12 months.

    Lupin
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4,814.064,330.303,603.96
    Other Operating Income--99.78139.88
    Total Income From Operations4,814.064,430.083,743.84
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials950.06910.94819.81
    Purchase of Traded Goods766.75657.49815.81
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-76.03181.61-25.79
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost844.40772.99778.52
    Depreciation234.66263.99192.83
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,472.591,329.281,123.17
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax621.63313.7839.49
    Other Income22.8337.275.56
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax644.46351.0545.05
    Interest85.6792.5542.78
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax558.79258.502.27
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax558.79258.502.27
    Tax105.4616.1189.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities453.33242.39-86.82
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period453.33242.39-86.82
    Minority Interest-1.07-6.43-2.26
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates452.26235.96-89.08
    Equity Share Capital91.0291.0090.93
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.945.19-1.96
    Diluted EPS9.905.16-1.96
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.945.19-1.96
    Diluted EPS9.905.16-1.96
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 4, 2023 11:22 am

