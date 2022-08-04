Lupin Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,743.84 crore, down 12.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,743.84 crore in June 2022 down 12.33% from Rs. 4,270.19 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 89.08 crore in June 2022 down 116.42% from Rs. 542.46 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 237.88 crore in June 2022 down 76.03% from Rs. 992.56 crore in June 2021.

Lupin shares closed at 627.60 on August 03, 2022 (NSE) and has given -30.27% returns over the last 6 months and -45.15% over the last 12 months.