Lupin Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,743.84 crore, down 12.33% Y-o-Y

Aug 04, 2022 / 11:37 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Lupin are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,743.84 crore in June 2022 down 12.33% from Rs. 4,270.19 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 89.08 crore in June 2022 down 116.42% from Rs. 542.46 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 237.88 crore in June 2022 down 76.03% from Rs. 992.56 crore in June 2021.

Lupin shares closed at 627.60 on August 03, 2022 (NSE) and has given -30.27% returns over the last 6 months and -45.15% over the last 12 months.

Lupin
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,603.96 3,864.50 4,270.19
Other Operating Income 139.88 18.53 --
Total Income From Operations 3,743.84 3,883.03 4,270.19
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 819.81 796.51 702.49
Purchase of Traded Goods 815.81 794.64 890.51
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -25.79 41.07 -65.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 778.52 703.14 783.70
Depreciation 192.83 327.19 208.76
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,123.17 1,279.85 993.76
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 39.49 -59.37 755.97
Other Income 5.56 15.68 27.83
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 45.05 -43.69 783.80
Interest 42.78 41.47 33.47
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.27 -85.16 750.33
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 2.27 -85.16 750.33
Tax 89.09 426.73 202.33
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -86.82 -511.89 548.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -86.82 -511.89 548.00
Minority Interest -2.26 -6.25 -5.70
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- 0.16 0.16
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -89.08 -517.98 542.46
Equity Share Capital 90.93 90.90 90.78
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.96 -11.40 11.96
Diluted EPS -1.96 -11.40 11.91
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.96 -11.40 11.96
Diluted EPS -1.96 -11.40 11.91
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 4, 2022 11:33 am
