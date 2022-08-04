Lupin Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,743.84 crore, down 12.33% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Lupin are:
Net Sales at Rs 3,743.84 crore in June 2022 down 12.33% from Rs. 4,270.19 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 89.08 crore in June 2022 down 116.42% from Rs. 542.46 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 237.88 crore in June 2022 down 76.03% from Rs. 992.56 crore in June 2021.
Lupin shares closed at 627.60 on August 03, 2022 (NSE) and has given -30.27% returns over the last 6 months and -45.15% over the last 12 months.
|
|Lupin
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3,603.96
|3,864.50
|4,270.19
|Other Operating Income
|139.88
|18.53
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3,743.84
|3,883.03
|4,270.19
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|819.81
|796.51
|702.49
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|815.81
|794.64
|890.51
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-25.79
|41.07
|-65.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|778.52
|703.14
|783.70
|Depreciation
|192.83
|327.19
|208.76
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,123.17
|1,279.85
|993.76
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|39.49
|-59.37
|755.97
|Other Income
|5.56
|15.68
|27.83
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|45.05
|-43.69
|783.80
|Interest
|42.78
|41.47
|33.47
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.27
|-85.16
|750.33
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.27
|-85.16
|750.33
|Tax
|89.09
|426.73
|202.33
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-86.82
|-511.89
|548.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-86.82
|-511.89
|548.00
|Minority Interest
|-2.26
|-6.25
|-5.70
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|0.16
|0.16
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-89.08
|-517.98
|542.46
|Equity Share Capital
|90.93
|90.90
|90.78
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.96
|-11.40
|11.96
|Diluted EPS
|-1.96
|-11.40
|11.91
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.96
|-11.40
|11.96
|Diluted EPS
|-1.96
|-11.40
|11.91
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited