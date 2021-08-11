Lupin Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4,270.19 crore, up 21.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,270.19 crore in June 2021 up 21.04% from Rs. 3,527.86 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 542.46 crore in June 2021 up 407.45% from Rs. 106.90 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 992.56 crore in June 2021 up 86.8% from Rs. 531.36 crore in June 2020.

Lupin EPS has increased to Rs. 11.96 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.40 in June 2020.

Lupin shares closed at 1,119.90 on August 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 4.75% returns over the last 6 months and 16.91% over the last 12 months.