Lupin Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,322.22 crore, up 3.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,322.22 crore in December 2022 up 3.88% from Rs. 4,160.93 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 153.47 crore in December 2022 down 71.87% from Rs. 545.52 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 550.63 crore in December 2022 up 36.33% from Rs. 403.89 crore in December 2021.