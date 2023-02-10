 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Lupin Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,322.22 crore, up 3.88% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 11:09 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Lupin are:

Net Sales at Rs 4,322.22 crore in December 2022 up 3.88% from Rs. 4,160.93 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 153.47 crore in December 2022 down 71.87% from Rs. 545.52 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 550.63 crore in December 2022 up 36.33% from Rs. 403.89 crore in December 2021.

Lupin
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4,322.22 4,145.52 4,087.48
Other Operating Income -- -- 73.45
Total Income From Operations 4,322.22 4,145.52 4,160.93
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 965.95 991.11 905.61
Purchase of Traded Goods 793.97 670.95 812.17
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -52.80 50.71 -23.23
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 764.00 771.64 743.83
Depreciation 220.40 203.47 203.43
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,318.43 1,208.12 1,352.72
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 312.27 249.52 166.40
Other Income 17.96 14.94 34.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 330.23 264.46 200.46
Interest 84.09 54.88 33.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 246.14 209.58 167.06
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 246.14 209.58 167.06
Tax 88.49 75.11 -382.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 157.65 134.47 549.06
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 157.65 134.47 549.06
Minority Interest -4.18 -4.74 -3.56
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- 0.02
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 153.47 129.73 545.52
Equity Share Capital 90.96 90.94 90.84
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.38 2.85 12.01
Diluted EPS 3.36 2.85 11.98
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.38 2.85 12.01
Diluted EPS 3.36 2.85 11.98
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
