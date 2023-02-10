English
    Lupin Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,322.22 crore, up 3.88% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 11:09 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Lupin are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4,322.22 crore in December 2022 up 3.88% from Rs. 4,160.93 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 153.47 crore in December 2022 down 71.87% from Rs. 545.52 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 550.63 crore in December 2022 up 36.33% from Rs. 403.89 crore in December 2021.

    Lupin
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations4,322.224,145.524,087.48
    Other Operating Income----73.45
    Total Income From Operations4,322.224,145.524,160.93
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials965.95991.11905.61
    Purchase of Traded Goods793.97670.95812.17
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-52.8050.71-23.23
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost764.00771.64743.83
    Depreciation220.40203.47203.43
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,318.431,208.121,352.72
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax312.27249.52166.40
    Other Income17.9614.9434.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax330.23264.46200.46
    Interest84.0954.8833.40
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax246.14209.58167.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax246.14209.58167.06
    Tax88.4975.11-382.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities157.65134.47549.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period157.65134.47549.06
    Minority Interest-4.18-4.74-3.56
    Share Of P/L Of Associates----0.02
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates153.47129.73545.52
    Equity Share Capital90.9690.9490.84
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.382.8512.01
    Diluted EPS3.362.8511.98
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.382.8512.01
    Diluted EPS3.362.8511.98
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited