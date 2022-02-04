Lupin Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4,160.93 crore, up 3.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,160.93 crore in December 2021 up 3.57% from Rs. 4,017.36 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 545.52 crore in December 2021 up 24.48% from Rs. 438.25 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 403.89 crore in December 2021 down 49.51% from Rs. 799.91 crore in December 2020.

Lupin EPS has increased to Rs. 12.01 in December 2021 from Rs. 9.74 in December 2020.

Lupin shares closed at 900.00 on February 03, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.34% returns over the last 6 months and -13.37% over the last 12 months.