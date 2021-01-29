Lupin Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4,017.36 crore, up 6.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,017.36 crore in December 2020 up 6.58% from Rs. 3,769.27 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 438.25 crore in December 2020 up 152.49% from Rs. 835.00 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 799.91 crore in December 2020 up 53.04% from Rs. 522.69 crore in December 2019.

Lupin EPS has increased to Rs. 9.74 in December 2020 from Rs. 18.45 in December 2019.

Lupin shares closed at 1,049.35 on January 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 24.74% returns over the last 6 months and 40.40% over the last 12 months.