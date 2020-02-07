Lupin Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3,769.27 crore, down 16.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,769.27 crore in December 2019 down 16.33% from Rs. 4,504.87 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 835.00 crore in December 2019 down 450.25% from Rs. 151.75 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 522.69 crore in December 2019 down 34.33% from Rs. 795.96 crore in December 2018.

Lupin shares closed at 721.90 on February 06, 2020 (NSE) and has given -3.86% returns over the last 6 months and -14.27% over the last 12 months.