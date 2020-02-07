Lupin Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3,769.27 crore, down 16.33% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Lupin are:
Net Sales at Rs 3,769.27 crore in December 2019 down 16.33% from Rs. 4,504.87 crore in December 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 835.00 crore in December 2019 down 450.25% from Rs. 151.75 crore in December 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 522.69 crore in December 2019 down 34.33% from Rs. 795.96 crore in December 2018.
Lupin shares closed at 721.90 on February 06, 2020 (NSE) and has given -3.86% returns over the last 6 months and -14.27% over the last 12 months.
Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.
|Lupin
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'19
|Sep'19
|Dec'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3,716.09
|4,296.90
|4,377.94
|Other Operating Income
|53.18
|62.75
|126.93
|Total Income From Operations
|3,769.27
|4,359.65
|4,504.87
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|819.49
|887.68
|954.78
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|562.35
|626.28
|619.39
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-22.53
|13.33
|26.79
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|740.71
|850.27
|808.51
|Depreciation
|253.23
|321.47
|279.76
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,240.15
|1,251.05
|1,342.86
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|175.87
|409.57
|472.78
|Other Income
|93.59
|133.27
|43.42
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|269.46
|542.84
|516.20
|Interest
|88.60
|86.46
|79.77
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|180.86
|456.38
|436.43
|Exceptional Items
|-288.68
|-546.48
|-342.22
|P/L Before Tax
|-107.82
|-90.10
|94.21
|Tax
|767.02
|34.30
|247.80
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-874.84
|-124.40
|-153.59
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|33.48
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-841.36
|-124.40
|-153.59
|Minority Interest
|5.36
|-3.63
|0.61
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|1.00
|0.96
|1.23
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-835.00
|-127.07
|-151.75
|Equity Share Capital
|90.58
|90.53
|90.48
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-18.45
|5.70
|4.21
|Diluted EPS
|-18.45
|5.68
|4.19
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-18.45
|-2.81
|-3.36
|Diluted EPS
|-18.45
|-2.81
|-3.36
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Feb 7, 2020 11:44 am