Lupin Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 4,504.87 crore, up 13.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,504.87 crore in December 2018 up 13.31% from Rs. 3,975.62 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 151.75 crore in December 2018 down 168.44% from Rs. 221.73 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 795.96 crore in December 2018 up 11.05% from Rs. 716.76 crore in December 2017.

Lupin EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.21 in December 2018 from Rs. 4.91 in December 2017.

Lupin shares closed at 837.70 on February 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given -4.06% returns over the last 6 months and -1.34% over the last 12 months.