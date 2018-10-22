Lumax Inds Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 517.78 crore, up 36.38% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 517.78 crore in September 2018 up 36.38% from Rs. 379.65 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.30 crore in September 2018 up 50.02% from Rs. 18.20 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.48 crore in September 2018 up 48.02% from Rs. 34.78 crore in September 2017.

Lumax Inds EPS has increased to Rs. 29.20 in September 2018 from Rs. 19.47 in September 2017.

Lumax Inds shares closed at 1,716.40 on October 19, 2018 (NSE) and has given -23.38% returns over the last 6 months and 13.00% over the last 12 months.