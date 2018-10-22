App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2018 04:15 PM IST

Lumax Inds Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 517.78 crore, up 36.38% Q-o-Q

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lumax Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 517.78 crore in September 2018 up 36.38% from Rs. 379.65 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.30 crore in September 2018 up 50.02% from Rs. 18.20 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.48 crore in September 2018 up 48.02% from Rs. 34.78 crore in September 2017.

Lumax Inds EPS has increased to Rs. 29.20 in September 2018 from Rs. 19.47 in September 2017.

Lumax Inds shares closed at 1,716.40 on October 19, 2018 (NSE) and has given -23.38% returns over the last 6 months and 13.00% over the last 12 months.

Lumax Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 517.78 496.20 379.65
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 517.78 496.20 379.65
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 337.80 331.15 242.42
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.83 3.71 1.55
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.95 -11.05 -3.57
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 55.40 53.77 45.23
Depreciation 13.81 13.54 11.62
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 77.26 77.86 63.82
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.72 27.21 18.58
Other Income 10.95 0.39 4.58
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 37.67 27.60 23.16
Interest 3.68 3.07 1.15
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 33.99 24.53 22.01
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 33.99 24.53 22.01
Tax 6.69 7.16 3.81
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 27.30 17.36 18.20
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 27.30 17.36 18.20
Equity Share Capital 9.35 9.35 9.35
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 29.20 18.57 19.47
Diluted EPS 29.20 18.57 19.47
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 29.20 18.57 19.47
Diluted EPS 29.20 18.57 19.47
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 22, 2018 04:14 pm

tags #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Lumax Inds #Lumax Industries #Results

