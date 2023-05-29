Lumax Inds Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 608.10 crore, up 10.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 608.10 crore in March 2023 up 10.69% from Rs. 549.37 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.04 crore in March 2023 down 65.36% from Rs. 26.10 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.64 crore in March 2023 down 13.66% from Rs. 60.97 crore in March 2022.

Lumax Inds EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.67 in March 2023 from Rs. 27.92 in March 2022.

Lumax Inds shares closed at 2,020.90 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.58% returns over the last 6 months and 91.89% over the last 12 months.