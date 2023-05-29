English
    Lumax Inds Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 608.10 crore, up 10.69% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 09:35 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lumax Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 608.10 crore in March 2023 up 10.69% from Rs. 549.37 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.04 crore in March 2023 down 65.36% from Rs. 26.10 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.64 crore in March 2023 down 13.66% from Rs. 60.97 crore in March 2022.

    Lumax Inds EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.67 in March 2023 from Rs. 27.92 in March 2022.

    Lumax Inds shares closed at 2,020.90 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.58% returns over the last 6 months and 91.89% over the last 12 months.

    Lumax Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations608.10579.42549.37
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations608.10579.42549.37
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials404.63387.83308.26
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.432.92
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.27-15.066.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost70.7669.9959.61
    Depreciation21.1519.8116.78
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses84.8379.91115.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.0036.5140.66
    Other Income4.491.323.52
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax31.4937.8344.19
    Interest8.717.764.70
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax22.7930.0639.49
    Exceptional Items-4.86---6.79
    P/L Before Tax17.9330.0632.70
    Tax8.888.306.60
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.0421.7726.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.0421.7726.10
    Equity Share Capital9.359.359.35
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.6723.2927.92
    Diluted EPS9.6723.2927.92
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.6723.2927.92
    Diluted EPS9.6723.2927.92
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Lumax Inds #Lumax Industries #Results
    first published: May 29, 2023 09:25 am