Lumax Inds Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 549.37 crore, up 8.92% Y-o-Y

May 25, 2022 / 09:53 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lumax Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 549.37 crore in March 2022 up 8.92% from Rs. 504.39 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.10 crore in March 2022 up 12.43% from Rs. 23.22 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.97 crore in March 2022 down 6.9% from Rs. 65.49 crore in March 2021.

Lumax Inds EPS has increased to Rs. 27.92 in March 2022 from Rs. 24.84 in March 2021.

Lumax Inds shares closed at 903.50 on May 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -38.74% returns over the last 6 months and -45.56% over the last 12 months.

Lumax Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 549.37 435.29 504.39
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 549.37 435.29 504.39
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 308.26 277.52 300.75
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.92 1.47 2.10
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 6.10 -4.42 2.82
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 59.61 63.01 63.90
Depreciation 16.78 15.36 17.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 115.04 63.44 85.21
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 40.66 18.90 32.59
Other Income 3.52 3.29 15.87
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 44.19 22.19 48.46
Interest 4.70 5.09 5.60
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 39.49 17.10 42.86
Exceptional Items -6.79 -10.35 --
P/L Before Tax 32.70 6.75 42.86
Tax 6.60 2.09 19.64
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 26.10 4.66 23.22
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 26.10 4.66 23.22
Equity Share Capital 9.35 9.35 9.35
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 27.92 4.98 24.84
Diluted EPS 27.92 4.98 24.84
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 27.92 4.98 24.84
Diluted EPS 27.92 4.98 24.84
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 25, 2022 09:44 am
