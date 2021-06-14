Lumax Inds Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 504.39 crore, up 30.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 504.39 crore in March 2021 up 30.24% from Rs. 387.29 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.22 crore in March 2021 up 0.34% from Rs. 23.14 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.49 crore in March 2021 up 73.44% from Rs. 37.76 crore in March 2020.

Lumax Inds EPS has increased to Rs. 24.84 in March 2021 from Rs. 24.75 in March 2020.

Lumax Inds shares closed at 1,666.70 on June 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 21.02% returns over the last 6 months and 73.18% over the last 12 months.