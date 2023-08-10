English
    Lumax Inds Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 618.44 crore, up 20.8% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 01:32 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lumax Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 618.44 crore in June 2023 up 20.8% from Rs. 511.94 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.85 crore in June 2023 down 2.45% from Rs. 15.22 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.87 crore in June 2023 up 11.53% from Rs. 48.30 crore in June 2022.

    Lumax Inds EPS has decreased to Rs. 15.88 in June 2023 from Rs. 16.28 in June 2022.

    Lumax Inds shares closed at 2,021.80 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.64% returns over the last 6 months and 40.62% over the last 12 months.

    Lumax Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations618.44608.10511.94
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations618.44608.10511.94
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials401.90404.63338.33
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.04--0.09
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.53-0.27-8.57
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost75.1870.7664.62
    Depreciation21.2821.1518.86
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses85.6884.8374.09
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.8227.0024.51
    Other Income2.774.494.93
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax32.5931.4929.44
    Interest9.818.715.93
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax22.7822.7923.51
    Exceptional Items---4.86-0.58
    P/L Before Tax22.7817.9322.93
    Tax7.938.887.71
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.859.0415.22
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.859.0415.22
    Equity Share Capital9.359.359.35
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.889.6716.28
    Diluted EPS15.889.6716.28
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.889.6716.28
    Diluted EPS15.889.6716.28
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 01:22 pm

