Lumax Inds Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 78.01 crore, down 80.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 78.01 crore in June 2020 down 80.6% from Rs. 402.02 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 28.25 crore in June 2020 down 302.74% from Rs. 13.93 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 31.95 crore in June 2020 down 181.09% from Rs. 39.40 crore in June 2019.

Lumax Inds shares closed at 1,492.25 on August 11, 2020 (NSE) and has given 1.96% returns over the last 6 months and 16.29% over the last 12 months.