Lumax Inds Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 78.01 crore, down 80.6% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lumax Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 78.01 crore in June 2020 down 80.6% from Rs. 402.02 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 28.25 crore in June 2020 down 302.74% from Rs. 13.93 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 31.95 crore in June 2020 down 181.09% from Rs. 39.40 crore in June 2019.
Lumax Inds shares closed at 1,492.25 on August 11, 2020 (NSE) and has given 1.96% returns over the last 6 months and 16.29% over the last 12 months.
|Lumax Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|78.01
|387.29
|402.02
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|78.01
|387.29
|402.02
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|47.41
|198.56
|238.11
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.01
|--
|2.24
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.47
|-1.15
|-0.60
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|36.22
|49.91
|53.15
|Depreciation
|13.79
|16.35
|15.19
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|26.78
|106.30
|70.83
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-48.67
|17.32
|23.12
|Other Income
|2.92
|4.09
|1.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-45.74
|21.41
|24.21
|Interest
|7.73
|6.28
|4.63
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-53.48
|15.12
|19.57
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-53.48
|15.12
|19.57
|Tax
|-25.22
|-8.02
|5.64
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-28.25
|23.14
|13.93
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-28.25
|23.14
|13.93
|Equity Share Capital
|9.35
|9.35
|9.35
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-30.22
|24.75
|14.91
|Diluted EPS
|-30.22
|24.75
|14.91
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-30.22
|24.75
|14.91
|Diluted EPS
|-30.22
|24.75
|14.91
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Aug 12, 2020 02:33 pm