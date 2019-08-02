Lumax Inds Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 402.02 crore, down 18.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 402.02 crore in June 2019 down 18.98% from Rs. 496.20 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.93 crore in June 2019 down 19.74% from Rs. 17.36 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.40 crore in June 2019 down 4.23% from Rs. 41.14 crore in June 2018.

Lumax Inds EPS has decreased to Rs. 14.91 in June 2019 from Rs. 18.57 in June 2018.

Lumax Inds shares closed at 964.00 on August 01, 2019 (NSE) and has given -38.36% returns over the last 6 months and -52.61% over the last 12 months.