Lumax Inds standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 496.20 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 496.20 559.04 348.35 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 496.20 559.04 348.35 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 331.15 276.22 216.40 Purchase of Traded Goods 3.71 19.87 1.08 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -11.05 -3.10 0.48 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 53.77 52.86 43.37 Depreciation 13.54 13.87 11.18 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 77.86 166.71 62.50 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.21 32.62 13.35 Other Income 0.39 1.04 1.89 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.60 33.66 15.24 Interest 3.07 3.64 1.27 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 24.53 30.02 13.96 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 24.53 30.02 13.96 Tax 7.16 11.32 4.67 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 17.36 18.70 9.29 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 17.36 18.70 9.29 Equity Share Capital 9.35 9.35 9.35 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 18.57 20.01 9.94 Diluted EPS 18.57 20.01 9.94 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 18.57 20.01 9.94 Diluted EPS 18.57 20.01 9.94 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited