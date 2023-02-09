 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Lumax Inds Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 579.42 crore, up 33.11% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 08:32 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lumax Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 579.42 crore in December 2022 up 33.11% from Rs. 435.29 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.77 crore in December 2022 up 367.25% from Rs. 4.66 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.64 crore in December 2022 up 53.5% from Rs. 37.55 crore in December 2021.
Lumax Inds EPS has increased to Rs. 23.29 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.98 in December 2021. Lumax Inds shares closed at 1,776.10 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 23.53% returns over the last 6 months and 62.36% over the last 12 months.
Lumax Industries
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations579.42620.06435.29
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations579.42620.06435.29
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials387.83392.67277.52
Purchase of Traded Goods0.430.431.47
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-15.06-2.72-4.42
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost69.9970.3963.01
Depreciation19.8120.0515.36
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses79.9199.7363.44
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax36.5139.5218.90
Other Income1.323.943.29
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax37.8343.4622.19
Interest7.766.955.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax30.0636.5117.10
Exceptional Items-----10.35
P/L Before Tax30.0636.516.75
Tax8.3011.912.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities21.7724.614.66
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period21.7724.614.66
Equity Share Capital9.359.359.35
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS23.2926.324.98
Diluted EPS23.2926.324.98
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS23.2926.324.98
Diluted EPS23.2926.324.98
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

