Lumax Inds Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 579.42 crore, up 33.11% Y-o-Y
February 09, 2023 / 08:32 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lumax Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 579.42 crore in December 2022 up 33.11% from Rs. 435.29 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.77 crore in December 2022 up 367.25% from Rs. 4.66 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.64 crore in December 2022 up 53.5% from Rs. 37.55 crore in December 2021.
Lumax Inds EPS has increased to Rs. 23.29 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.98 in December 2021.
|Lumax Inds shares closed at 1,776.10 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 23.53% returns over the last 6 months and 62.36% over the last 12 months.
|Lumax Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|579.42
|620.06
|435.29
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|579.42
|620.06
|435.29
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|387.83
|392.67
|277.52
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.43
|0.43
|1.47
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-15.06
|-2.72
|-4.42
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|69.99
|70.39
|63.01
|Depreciation
|19.81
|20.05
|15.36
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|79.91
|99.73
|63.44
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|36.51
|39.52
|18.90
|Other Income
|1.32
|3.94
|3.29
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|37.83
|43.46
|22.19
|Interest
|7.76
|6.95
|5.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|30.06
|36.51
|17.10
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-10.35
|P/L Before Tax
|30.06
|36.51
|6.75
|Tax
|8.30
|11.91
|2.09
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|21.77
|24.61
|4.66
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|21.77
|24.61
|4.66
|Equity Share Capital
|9.35
|9.35
|9.35
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|23.29
|26.32
|4.98
|Diluted EPS
|23.29
|26.32
|4.98
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|23.29
|26.32
|4.98
|Diluted EPS
|23.29
|26.32
|4.98
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited