Lumax Inds Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 579.42 crore, up 33.11% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 579.42 620.06 435.29 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 579.42 620.06 435.29 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 387.83 392.67 277.52 Purchase of Traded Goods 0.43 0.43 1.47 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -15.06 -2.72 -4.42 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 69.99 70.39 63.01 Depreciation 19.81 20.05 15.36 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 79.91 99.73 63.44 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 36.51 39.52 18.90 Other Income 1.32 3.94 3.29 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 37.83 43.46 22.19 Interest 7.76 6.95 5.09 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 30.06 36.51 17.10 Exceptional Items -- -- -10.35 P/L Before Tax 30.06 36.51 6.75 Tax 8.30 11.91 2.09 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 21.77 24.61 4.66 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 21.77 24.61 4.66 Equity Share Capital 9.35 9.35 9.35 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 23.29 26.32 4.98 Diluted EPS 23.29 26.32 4.98 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 23.29 26.32 4.98 Diluted EPS 23.29 26.32 4.98 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited