Lumax Inds Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 435.29 crore, down 2.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 435.29 crore in December 2021 down 2.46% from Rs. 446.24 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.66 crore in December 2021 down 65.88% from Rs. 13.66 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.55 crore in December 2021 down 24.61% from Rs. 49.81 crore in December 2020.

Lumax Inds EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.98 in December 2021 from Rs. 14.61 in December 2020.

Lumax Inds shares closed at 1,091.70 on February 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.76% returns over the last 6 months and -22.46% over the last 12 months.