Lumax Inds Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 446.24 crore, up 16.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 446.24 crore in December 2020 up 16.44% from Rs. 383.25 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.66 crore in December 2020 down 16.13% from Rs. 16.28 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.81 crore in December 2020 up 12.77% from Rs. 44.17 crore in December 2019.

Lumax Inds EPS has decreased to Rs. 14.61 in December 2020 from Rs. 17.42 in December 2019.

Lumax Inds shares closed at 1,414.05 on February 11, 2021 (NSE)