Lumax Inds Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 430.80 crore, up 16.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 430.80 crore in December 2018 up 16.18% from Rs. 370.81 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.60 crore in December 2018 up 191.54% from Rs. 17.36 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.82 crore in December 2018 up 34.39% from Rs. 34.84 crore in December 2017.

Lumax Inds EPS has increased to Rs. 54.13 in December 2018 from Rs. 18.57 in December 2017.

Lumax Inds shares closed at 1,544.55 on February 04, 2019 (NSE) and has given -27.25% returns over the last 6 months and -11.74% over the last 12 months.