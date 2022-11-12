 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Lumax Inds Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 620.06 crore, up 36.98% Y-o-Y

Nov 12, 2022 / 02:39 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Lumax Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 620.06 crore in September 2022 up 36.98% from Rs. 452.66 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.97 crore in September 2022 up 115.03% from Rs. 15.33 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 63.51 crore in September 2022 up 53.93% from Rs. 41.26 crore in September 2021.

Lumax Inds EPS has increased to Rs. 35.27 in September 2022 from Rs. 16.40 in September 2021.

Lumax Inds shares closed at 1,488.05 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 68.27% returns over the last 6 months and 11.11% over the last 12 months.

Lumax Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 620.06 511.94 452.66
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 620.06 511.94 452.66
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 392.67 338.33 282.90
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.43 0.09 1.26
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.72 -8.57 6.41
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 70.39 64.62 60.08
Depreciation 20.05 18.86 16.04
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 99.73 74.09 65.07
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 39.52 24.51 20.90
Other Income 3.94 4.93 4.32
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 43.46 29.44 25.22
Interest 6.95 5.93 5.66
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 36.51 23.51 19.56
Exceptional Items -- -0.58 --
P/L Before Tax 36.51 22.93 19.56
Tax 14.89 7.65 6.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 21.62 15.28 13.51
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 21.62 15.28 13.51
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 11.34 4.55 1.82
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 32.97 19.82 15.33
Equity Share Capital 9.35 9.35 9.35
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 35.27 21.20 16.40
Diluted EPS 35.27 21.20 16.40
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 35.27 21.20 16.40
Diluted EPS 35.27 21.20 16.40
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Nov 12, 2022 02:31 pm
